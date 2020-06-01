Will welfare bonds work?

At another level, the idea’s success from a social perspective will depend on the kind of entities it attracts. Bond issuance means the scheme expects a listed body to generate revenues and repay its borrowings. Not all welfare organizations operate like companies, however, and so several NGOs that rely only on donations may not want to participate, unless they are ready to indebt themselves. Then there is also the paradox of generosity. Do-gooders that falter in repaying their loans could see the traded value of their paper fall, raising yields and thus the market rate at which they can borrow. This would reward those that generate money to repay investors and punish those that are too generous to their beneficiaries.