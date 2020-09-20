Wishful V-shape

Wishful V-shape1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2020, 10:28 PM IST
Worse, a vaccine riding to our rescue by early 2021 is still a hope rather than a done deal and coronavirus cases still seem to be spiralling up too fast to permit a return to normalcy
The finance ministry expects India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 19% in 2021-22. Even if half this figure is inflation, it would require a nearly double-digit expansion of national output, or a perfect V-shaped recovery from this year’s likely double-digit rate of contraction. On a shrunken base of GDP, an economic snap- back could spell big numbers. But it’s far from clear if we can assume such a sharp revival.
A reality check suggests that the economy is headed for prolonged pain, given the blows that overall supply and demand have taken after covid laid siege to India. Credit-led rescues have their limits and fiscal aid has been both patchy and late. Worse, a vaccine riding to our rescue by early 2021 is still a hope rather than a done deal and coronavirus cases still seem to be spiralling up too fast to permit a return to normalcy. While statements of optimism do have their value in talking sentiment up, especially at a time we can hardly afford to surrender our collective will to corona complacency, India’s policy planners would be well advised to resist taking a quick bounce-back for granted. Emerging stronger demands realism, ideas and hard work.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated