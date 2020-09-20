Wishful V-shape

A reality check suggests that the economy is headed for prolonged pain, given the blows that overall supply and demand have taken after covid laid siege to India. Credit-led rescues have their limits and fiscal aid has been both patchy and late. Worse, a vaccine riding to our rescue by early 2021 is still a hope rather than a done deal and coronavirus cases still seem to be spiralling up too fast to permit a return to normalcy. While statements of optimism do have their value in talking sentiment up, especially at a time we can hardly afford to surrender our collective will to corona complacency, India’s policy planners would be well advised to resist taking a quick bounce-back for granted. Emerging stronger demands realism, ideas and hard work.