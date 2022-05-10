Wrong throb

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While every third urban adult is estimated to have hypertension, just a fourth of India’s rural residents are found to have it. If this gap seems suspiciously small to harried urbanites who see rural life as idyllic, a predisposition bestowed by relatively narrow arteries among Indians, in general, may explain the figures
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Is life in India stressful? A survey done by the Indian Council of Medical Research in alliance with the National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research has revealed that 28.5% of Indian adults suffer from hypertension. Worse, less than a third of this lot are aware of it, under 15% are on treatment and less than 13% actually have their blood pressure under control. This offers an alarming picture of apathy towards a condition that’s bluntly called “a silent killer" for its cardiac risk. Globally, only about 15% of people aged 30-79 are estimated to be hypertensive. We Indians make up too large a share.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Is life in India stressful? A survey done by the Indian Council of Medical Research in alliance with the National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research has revealed that 28.5% of Indian adults suffer from hypertension. Worse, less than a third of this lot are aware of it, under 15% are on treatment and less than 13% actually have their blood pressure under control. This offers an alarming picture of apathy towards a condition that’s bluntly called “a silent killer" for its cardiac risk. Globally, only about 15% of people aged 30-79 are estimated to be hypertensive. We Indians make up too large a share.
Stress, levels of which were raised by the covid pandemic, counts for much but is often just an aggravating factor. Unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles have been implicated in high-pressure readings. While every third urban adult is estimated to have hypertension, just a fourth of India’s rural residents are found to have it. If this gap seems suspiciously small to harried urbanites who see rural life as idyllic, a predisposition bestowed by relatively narrow arteries among Indians, in general, may explain the figures. Even if it doesn’t, we need to take special care of our hearts.
Stress, levels of which were raised by the covid pandemic, counts for much but is often just an aggravating factor. Unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles have been implicated in high-pressure readings. While every third urban adult is estimated to have hypertension, just a fourth of India’s rural residents are found to have it. If this gap seems suspiciously small to harried urbanites who see rural life as idyllic, a predisposition bestowed by relatively narrow arteries among Indians, in general, may explain the figures. Even if it doesn’t, we need to take special care of our hearts.