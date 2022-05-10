Wrong throb

Stress, levels of which were raised by the covid pandemic, counts for much but is often just an aggravating factor. Unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles have been implicated in high-pressure readings. While every third urban adult is estimated to have hypertension, just a fourth of India’s rural residents are found to have it. If this gap seems suspiciously small to harried urbanites who see rural life as idyllic, a predisposition bestowed by relatively narrow arteries among Indians, in general, may explain the figures. Even if it doesn’t, we need to take special care of our hearts.