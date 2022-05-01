Xiaomi’s whammy

It is important that India’s enforcement action has a clear case to back it up before any impression of persecution gets a chance to set in globally at a time that geopolitics threatens globalization through arbitrary weaponization of economic links, a situation that needs a roll-back for the maximization of prosperity. Our diplomats are right to point out the West’s uneven responses to Chinese versus Russian aggression. Yet, for India’s stance on sanctions to assume principled heft, the country must clearly be seen to eschew all weapons for which neither rules nor clarity exist.