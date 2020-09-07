Yes, VI can

The operator’s post-merger performance has been poor, the result of a severe price war in the market after Reliance Jio’s 2016 entry, and it seemed all but over for it when a Supreme Court ruling handed it a bill of around ₹58,000 crore for its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. It has paid some of it to the government, but over ₹50,000 is still due—now to be paid in annual installments over a decade, thanks to a court reprieve. Vodafone seems reluctant to put in more money, but the company plans to raise about $5 billion through a mix of bonds convertible into equity, and actual equity itself by means of a qualified institutional placement. Uncertainty over its fate has seen it lose customers, of late, but if telecom tariffs head upwards, as expected, VI could be back in the reckoning.