Yield nerves

Yield nerves

11:12 PM IST

Higher US yields that draw money away will hurt our equities far more than our economy, unless a big dollar crisis erupts of an entirely new kind, which is a low but significant likelihood

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday warned that the Philippines and India are the most vulnerable to rising yields on US Treasury bonds, amid global fears that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus will spark inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten money. This, some worry, will set off 2013-like capital outflows from emerging markets.

While such an eventuality can’t be ruled out, India is now better placed to withstand such a flight than it was during the last ‘taper tantrum’. Our macro-economic conditions are more or less stable. Inflation is moderate, if flickery, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Higher US yields that draw money away will hurt our equities far more than our economy, unless a big dollar crisis erupts of an entirely new kind, which is a low but significant likelihood.

