Yield nerves

Yield nerves1 min read . 11:12 PM IST
Higher US yields that draw money away will hurt our equities far more than our economy, unless a big dollar crisis erupts of an entirely new kind, which is a low but significant likelihood
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Higher US yields that draw money away will hurt our equities far more than our economy, unless a big dollar crisis erupts of an entirely new kind, which is a low but significant likelihood
S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday warned that the Philippines and India are the most vulnerable to rising yields on US Treasury bonds, amid global fears that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus will spark inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten money. This, some worry, will set off 2013-like capital outflows from emerging markets.
S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday warned that the Philippines and India are the most vulnerable to rising yields on US Treasury bonds, amid global fears that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus will spark inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten money. This, some worry, will set off 2013-like capital outflows from emerging markets.
While such an eventuality can’t be ruled out, India is now better placed to withstand such a flight than it was during the last ‘taper tantrum’. Our macro-economic conditions are more or less stable. Inflation is moderate, if flickery, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Higher US yields that draw money away will hurt our equities far more than our economy, unless a big dollar crisis erupts of an entirely new kind, which is a low but significant likelihood.
While such an eventuality can’t be ruled out, India is now better placed to withstand such a flight than it was during the last ‘taper tantrum’. Our macro-economic conditions are more or less stable. Inflation is moderate, if flickery, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Higher US yields that draw money away will hurt our equities far more than our economy, unless a big dollar crisis erupts of an entirely new kind, which is a low but significant likelihood.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.