Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Breast cancer ad gone wrong: Don’t objectify
Summary
- Non-profit YouWeCan ran an advertising campaign for breast cancer awareness that referred to breasts as “oranges.” It broke the clutter alright, but was taken down for good reason. It’s indefensible.
The first major challenge of advertising, many ad creators would have us believe, is to break the media clutter and be noticed. It can go wrong, as seen in a poster campaign for breast cancer awareness asking women to do a self-examination every month.
