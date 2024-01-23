Zee and Sony: An awkward split-up
Summary
- The proposed merger came apart on Monday, but perhaps they both saved themselves future trouble. Eyes will turn to Reliance’s pact with Disney-Hotstar, a union that’ll have a lion’s share of India’s TV ad pie.
Word of Sony walking away from the altar of its merger with Zee had preceded Monday’s termination of their agreement. Its terms had not been met, said the Japanese group’s entertainment unit. This brings the curtains down on a deal that went through twists and turns worthy of a mini-series.