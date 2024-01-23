Zee and Sony: An awkward split-up

Zee has rejected Sony’s claim of unmet terms, claimed that Goenka was ready to step down from the top job and even threatened to sue Sony. Yet, despite their business synergies, they were an awkward match, equity-wise, and perhaps it’s best they’ve split before a control battle could break out. This sector’s eyes will now turn to Reliance’s pact with Disney-Hotstar that’s said to be past storyboard stage; Reliance will probably be the majority partner and can expect a lion’s share of India’s TV ad revenues.