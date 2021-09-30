There’s a fresh twist in the battle for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, which had said it had a merger proposal from Sony Pictures Network India soon after two mutual funds with minority stakes in Zee suddenly pushed for a board reshuffle that aimed for its chief’s ouster. On Thursday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) upheld a demand made by the duo of Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund for a special shareholder meeting to vote on its proposed resolutions. As they together hold nearly 18% in Zee, well above the 10% threshold needed for it, the NCLT ruled that Zee’s board must do as it was asked.

Sony was seen as a white-knight investor, as it would have let founder Subhash Chandra’s son Punit Goenka stay in charge of the combine despite gaining a majority stake in the merged entity, which would instantly become a big force to reckon with in our domestic arena of television fare. But with Zee required to test shareholder confidence in its leadership even as its current board strives to seal its Sony deal, in whose hands it ends up is uncertain. What’s clear is that a fight is on and, so, nobody’s script for its fate can be taken as a safe bet.

