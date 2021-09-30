Zee: No safe script

Sony was seen as a white-knight investor, as it would have let founder Subhash Chandra’s son Punit Goenka stay in charge of the combine despite gaining a majority stake in the merged entity, which would instantly become a big force to reckon with in our domestic arena of television fare. But with Zee required to test shareholder confidence in its leadership even as its current board strives to seal its Sony deal, in whose hands it ends up is uncertain. What’s clear is that a fight is on and, so, nobody’s script for its fate can be taken as a safe bet.