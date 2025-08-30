Rajendra Sethia: the billionaire who survived ‘the world’s biggest bankruptcy’

His appetite for growth was insatiable. Acquiring banks, courting African strongmen, mastering commodities trading, every roll of the dice was bigger than the last. By the time he turned 30 he was already a pound billionaire. But unlike the handful of other Indian tycoons of the era he didn’t hide his wealth in mattresses, but put it out for all to see. Rolls Royces gleamed in his driveway while a Boeing 707, retrofitted with a bedroom, sauna and jacuzzi, always stood ready on the tarmac. At cocktail parties in Mayfair and Monte Carlo, he spoke the language of global finance with native fluency. His lavish spending was the envy of the world. His life up to that point would have given Harold Robbins ideas.