Ramalinga Raju who went for a ride on a tiger and stopped smiling thereafter

In 2008, Ramalinga Raju had the world at his feet. India’s IT industry was poised for take-off, following the boost from the turn-of-the-century Y2K scare, which sent global corporations scrambling to Indian vendors for fixes to their software programmes. The threat proved largely a red herring, but the discovery of Indian IT talent was real. India’s software exports had soared from $6.3 billion in 2000-01 to $47 billion in 2008-09, and despite the financial crisis, the long-term outlook was bright.