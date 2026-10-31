In 2008, Ramalinga Raju had the world at his feet. India’s IT industry was poised for take-off, following the boost from the turn-of-the-century Y2K scare, which sent global corporations scrambling to Indian vendors for fixes to their software programmes. The threat proved largely a red herring, but the discovery of Indian IT talent was real. India’s software exports had soared from $6.3 billion in 2000-01 to $47 billion in 2008-09, and despite the financial crisis, the long-term outlook was bright.
Ramalinga Raju who went for a ride on a tiger and stopped smiling thereafter
SummaryRamalinga Raju rode India’s IT boom to the top, building Satyam into a leading software exporter. Then a confession of cooked books exposed one of the country’s biggest corporate frauds.
In 2008, Ramalinga Raju had the world at his feet. India’s IT industry was poised for take-off, following the boost from the turn-of-the-century Y2K scare, which sent global corporations scrambling to Indian vendors for fixes to their software programmes. The threat proved largely a red herring, but the discovery of Indian IT talent was real. India’s software exports had soared from $6.3 billion in 2000-01 to $47 billion in 2008-09, and despite the financial crisis, the long-term outlook was bright.
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