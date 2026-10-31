Ramalinga Raju who went for a ride on a tiger and stopped smiling thereafter

In 2008, Ramalinga Raju had the world at his feet. India’s IT industry was poised for take-off, following the boost from the turn-of-the-century Y2K scare, which sent global corporations scrambling to Indian vendors for fixes to their software programmes. The threat proved largely a red herring, but the discovery of Indian IT talent was real. India’s software exports had soared from $6.3 billion in 2000-01 to $47 billion in 2008-09, and despite the financial crisis, the long-term outlook was bright.
In 2008, Ramalinga Raju had the world at his feet. India’s IT industry was poised for take-off, following the boost from the turn-of-the-century Y2K scare, which sent global corporations scrambling to Indian vendors for fixes to their software programmes. The threat proved largely a red herring, but the discovery of Indian IT talent was real. India’s software exports had soared from $6.3 billion in 2000-01 to $47 billion in 2008-09, and despite the financial crisis, the long-term outlook was bright.
Satyam Computer Services, the company Raju had founded in 1987, was among the front-runners of this boom. It had closed the previous year with reported revenues of ₹8,473 crore and profits of ₹1,688 crore, ranking fourth among India’s IT services companies. Its 1992 IPO had rewarded shareholders handsomely, with the stock touching a peak of ₹544 in May 2008.
Then January 2009 dawned, and another familiar story of entrepreneurial ambition collapsing under the weight of corporate deception burst into the open.
Byrraju Ramalinga Raju, from Bhimavaram in coastal Andhra Pradesh, was an unlikely IT czar. Born into an agricultural family, he graduated in commerce before earning an MBA from Ohio University. On returning to India in 1977, he tried his hand at textiles and construction before starting Satyam with his brother-in-law DVS Raju and just 20 employees. The company surged, eventually employing more than 50,000 people and serving blue-chip clients including General Electric, Nestlé and Cisco.
Raju was soon the toast of the industry, serving on prominent industry bodies and chairing Nasscom in 2006-07. Meanwhile, his family ventured into real estate and infrastructure, businesses that would become crucial to his downfall.
Riding the boom
On 7 January 2009, Raju stunned investors with a confessional letter admitting that Satyam’s books had been systematically cooked. They contained thousands of crores in fictitious cash and bank balances, accrued interest and inflated debtors, alongside large hidden liabilities. The reported operating profit for the September 2008 quarter was ₹649 crore, while the actual figure was just ₹61 crore. The gap, he admitted, had grown beyond his ability to manage.
In his letter, he captured the trap he had created for himself: “It was like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten.”
The immediate trigger was a proposal for Satyam to buy 100% of the family firm Maytas Properties for $1.3 billion and take a 51% stake in Maytas Infrastructure for $300 million. The deal made little strategic sense for Satyam and appeared to offer a way of converting the company’s purported cash reserves into tangible assets owned by the promoter family. Raju later acknowledged that the acquisition was a last-ditch attempt to cover fictitious assets with real ones.
The board approved the proposal, but investors reacted furiously to what they saw as a blatant conflict of interest. The deal was withdrawn the next day. Satyam’s American depositary receipts plunged, while the backlash was compounded by the World Bank’s decision to bar the company from certain business for improper benefits and the departure of independent directors.
The global financial crisis and a deteriorating outlook for IT spending added to the pressure. The final push came when investment bank DSP Merrill Lynch, engaged to explore ways of enhancing shareholder value, flagged financial discrepancies and alerted the market regulator.
The tiger trap
The Maytas fiasco did not create the fraud; it exposed the desperation behind it. The Central Bureau of Investigation later uncovered thousands of fabricated invoices, while scrutiny revealed that even Satyam’s reported headcount and operating performance had been exaggerated. The company’s stock collapsed, wiping out ₹13,655 crore of shareholder wealth.
Raju resigned on 7 January and was arrested two days later, along with his brother and Satyam managing director, B. Rama Raju. The government dissolved the board and appointed new directors to stabilise the company.
In April 2015, a special CBI court convicted Ramalinga Raju and nine others in the fraud case, sentencing them to seven years’ imprisonment. Separately, Sebi imposed a 14-year market ban. The audit partners also faced disciplinary action, even as the independence and oversight of auditors came under scrutiny. Raju was granted bail after his conviction, with his sentence suspended pending appeal. He has since largely withdrawn from public life.
Satyam itself disappeared into the folds of Tech Mahindra, which bought the stricken company following a government-supervised bidding process in 2009. But the Satyam name has become synonymous with corporate fraud.
Had Ramalinga Raju stayed the course with India’s IT story, he could have made billions. Instead, he chose to ride a tiger.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.