For Ratan Tata, doing the right thing was always most important – Harish Bhat

Indeed, he was uncompromising on integrity and on doing what he believed to be right. Three instances demonstrate this simple but powerful urge that guided all his actions. Way back in 2001, when Tata Finance, a publicly listed company, suffered serious financial losses running into hundreds of crores of rupees because of improper actions by the management of the company, Ratan Tata unhesitatingly announced that the Tata Group would stand behind every depositor, however big or small. Nobody needed to fear losing his or her savings. R. Gopalakrishnan, who was then an executive director at Tata Sons, says, “He instinctively acted on the principle that when there is a crisis, you just have to do what your sense of duty or conscience dictates."