Tata’s next challenge: Leadership void at Trusts

The pressing medium-term issue is: who will lead Tata Trusts? With 66% of Tata Sons owned by Tata Trusts, the trustees exert significant influence over the group. Surprisingly, Ratan Tata did not leave a formal succession plan for Tata Trusts. A few months ago, the Trusts formed an executive committee consisting of Ratan Tata, vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, and trustee Mehli Mistry. Srinivasan and Mistry were reportedly close to Ratan Tata. The executive committee was established, in part, to streamline decision-making in operational matters. In light of this, appointing a successor to Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Trusts is now crucial.