Ravi Matthai: the institution builder who took management beyond the boardroom

By the 1920s, the first multinationals had arrived in India. Nestle had been selling condensed milk through agents in Bombay and Calcutta since 1912, Siemens set up its India unit in 1922, and Bata opened its first stores in 1926 before starting production in Konnagar in 1931. Meanwhile, Lever Brothers was already planning a manufacturing presence in 1923.
Yet it took until 1961 for Unilever to appoint its first Indian chairman, Prakash Tandon, nearly two decades after it had first begun inducting Indians into its managerial ranks.