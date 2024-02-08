RBI maintains status quo: A year without rate changes
Summary
- RBI now expects growth at 7% for FY25. Inflation has softened and is broadly expected to remain close to 4.5% next year
It is now exactly one year since the Reserve Bank of India last changed rates—a hike of 25 basis points to 6.5% last February. In the intervening six policy statements, nothing has changed. The rates have been left alone and the stance of monetary policy has remained unchanged (withdrawal of accommodation). The bond market has been volatile in the interim, but on a point-to-point basis, is largely unchanged with the benchmark 10-year yield a little over the 7% mark.