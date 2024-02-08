RBI maintains status quo: A year without rate changes

For the moment if we assume rate cuts are not coming any time soon, what does that mean for investing in bonds? The implication is that the current flat yield curve may remain flat or inverted. The demand-supply dynamics for G-Secs is likely to be positive on the back of large inflow from overseas investors this year as Indian gilts are added to emerging market bond indices. There is good reason to expect RBI to not sterilize inflows. The inflows could address a large part of the liquidity needs of the system. Short-term rates may remain elevated as RBI keeps rates on hold and manages liquidity very actively. Long-term rates may outperform. A strategy to hold short-term bonds for “carry" with some allocation to long bonds—a classic bar-bell approach—could be optimal. The rise in the repo rate along with tighter liquidity conditions have pushed up the spread of corporate bonds over the equivalent G-Secs. Spreads on low rated bonds have also seen some widening. If the RBI gets its wish, the residual transmission of past rate actions into credit markets could further push bond yields up. Investors should look to build their allocation to corporate bonds/credit this year.