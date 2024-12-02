Monetary policy: Emotive choices and immediate response mechanism

Activate immediate response mechanism

Although the MPC can continue to play the patience game, the RBI needs to fine-tune the operating framework of monetary policy, which is currently facing pressure from unsterilized FX intervention. As per our estimates, the RBI since October 2024 has sold about $30 billion from FX Reserves in a bid to smoothen rupee volatility. This has eroded the core liquidity surplus (which is down to just 0.6% of NDTL currently from 2.2% in September-end 2024 and is now putting pressure on short-term money market rates. If unaddressed, this could start feeding into lending/borrowing rates in the economy, thereby compromising the neutral policy stance.