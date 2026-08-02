Heightened geopolitical tensions and uncertainty have complicated the task for global central banks. With mounting concerns around energy prices and inflation, we have seen major central banks like the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) go for rate hikes, even while the US Federal Reserve has remained on hold. The central banks of Australia, South Korea, South Africa, Indonesia and the Philippines have also raised rates in the past few months.
Cautious RBI likely to hold rates amid inflation and global risks
SummaryThe RBI governor has reiterated that the central bank’s primary mandate is inflation control. India’s retail inflation has risen steadily to 4.4% in June from 2.7% at the start of the year. There are concerns around volatile crude oil prices and their impact on India’s fuel and overall inflation.
Heightened geopolitical tensions and uncertainty have complicated the task for global central banks. With mounting concerns around energy prices and inflation, we have seen major central banks like the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) go for rate hikes, even while the US Federal Reserve has remained on hold. The central banks of Australia, South Korea, South Africa, Indonesia and the Philippines have also raised rates in the past few months.
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