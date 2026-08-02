Cautious RBI likely to hold rates amid inflation and global risks

Deficient monsoon so far has also raised concerns about food inflation. Food inflation rose to 5.1% in June and is likely to increase further in the coming months. Given the concerns around deficient monsoon, we expect food inflation to average a high of 7.5% in Q3 FY27 before moderating in the fourth quarter. For the full year, we expect CPI inflation to average 5%. So far, the concern is mainly across food and energy prices that is influenced by supply-side factors.