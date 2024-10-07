Markets to watch MPC voting pattern for perspective of new external members
Summary
The upcoming October 7-9 monetary policy committee (MPC) decision will come in the backdrop of three new external members joining the committee and, once again, added uncertainty from the re-emergence of geopolitical risks. The markets had been bracing for some period of stability as Fed commenced big with a sharper-than-expected 50-basis-point rate cut and as crude oil prices hovered near the lowest levels since early-2022. However, the recent resurgence of the Middle East tensions has raised doubts on the sustainability of optimism.