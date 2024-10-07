Markets to watch MPC voting pattern for perspective of new external members

The RBI has already allowed a gradual easing in financial conditions over the last quarter. The weighted average call rate (WACR), along with other overnight segments, has drifted lower by 8-10 bps in Q2FY25 given comfortably surplus liquidity conditions. RBI’s regular use of VRR/VRRR to balance the downside and upside to overnight rates has also comforted the markets. While RBI in the February 2024 policy had explicitly delinked the liquidity stance with the policy stance, we believe that the central bank will still need to manage the two suitably in order to ensure smooth monetary policy transmission.