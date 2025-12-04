Soon after assuming office at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) almost a year ago, Governor Sanjay Malhotra had flagged the central bank’s growing concern over the banking sector’s disregard for customer service, especially the scant resources that banks earmark for timely redressal of grievances.
RBI Ombudsman grievance data shows high retail discontent: Remedial measures, please
SummaryGrievance data from RBI’s report on its Ombudsman Scheme shows a sharp rise in complaints. Much discontent can be traced to the private sector’s aggressive retail push of recent years. Is the RBI governor’s caution at risk of falling on deaf ears?
Soon after assuming office at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) almost a year ago, Governor Sanjay Malhotra had flagged the central bank’s growing concern over the banking sector’s disregard for customer service, especially the scant resources that banks earmark for timely redressal of grievances.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More