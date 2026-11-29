The Reserve Bank of India's December policy takes place against the backdrop of retail inflation breaching the central bank's upper threshold of 6% and elevated crude oil prices. The rise in inflation pressures necessitates an increase in policy rates to ensure that real rates remain positive over FY27 and FY28. The key question is the pace of rate hikes: is it 25 basis points (bps) or 50 bps in December? There are good arguments supporting both sides.
RBI MPC meeting: why a calibrated approach to tightening is the best bet
SummaryInflation pressures necessitate an increase in policy rates by RBI. The key question is the pace of rate hikes: is it 25 basis points or 50 bps? There are good arguments supporting both sides.
The Reserve Bank of India's December policy takes place against the backdrop of retail inflation breaching the central bank's upper threshold of 6% and elevated crude oil prices. The rise in inflation pressures necessitates an increase in policy rates to ensure that real rates remain positive over FY27 and FY28. The key question is the pace of rate hikes: is it 25 basis points (bps) or 50 bps in December? There are good arguments supporting both sides.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More