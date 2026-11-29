The sharp growth in bank credit is cited as proof that monetary policy needs to be tightened more aggressively. Here again, there are important nuances to consider. On the surface, yes, bank credit growth is robust at 19.5% y-o-y as of October 2026, which is a multi-year high. However, robust bank credit growth is partly due to a slowdown in other forms of borrowing, such as corporate bond issuances. Overall, non-bank credit growth has slowed to 13.6% y-o-y as of October 2026, down from 18.1% for the same period last year. The rising prominence of bank credit is due to the fact that, at the current juncture, it is relatively cheaper than other forms of credit.