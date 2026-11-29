The Reserve Bank of India's December policy takes place against the backdrop of retail inflation breaching the central bank's upper threshold of 6% and elevated crude oil prices. The rise in inflation pressures necessitates an increase in policy rates to ensure that real rates remain positive over FY27 and FY28. The key question is the pace of rate hikes: is it 25 basis points (bps) or 50 bps in December? There are good arguments supporting both sides.