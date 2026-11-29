The Reserve Bank of India's December policy takes place against the backdrop of retail inflation breaching the central bank's upper threshold of 6% and elevated crude oil prices. The rise in inflation pressures necessitates an increase in policy rates to ensure that real rates remain positive over FY27 and FY28. The key question is the pace of rate hikes: is it 25 basis points (bps) or 50 bps in December? There are good arguments supporting both sides.
The Reserve Bank of India's December policy takes place against the backdrop of retail inflation breaching the central bank's upper threshold of 6% and elevated crude oil prices. The rise in inflation pressures necessitates an increase in policy rates to ensure that real rates remain positive over FY27 and FY28. The key question is the pace of rate hikes: is it 25 basis points (bps) or 50 bps in December? There are good arguments supporting both sides.
A more aggressive pace of rate hikes could be supported by an unfavourable inflation outlook. The rise in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has been led by the food basket, which is showing broad-based price pressures. Nearly 60% of the food basket in CPI (by weight) is seeing price pressures of 6% or higher. This reflects the impact of a weak monsoon, which poses a risk to both kharif and rabi crop output.
Core-core CPI inflation, which excludes food, fuel, and precious metals and is the RBI’s preferred metric for assessing underlying inflation pressures, is also showing signs of a pick-up. Core-core CPI inflation has risen to 3.8% in October 2026, which is the highest in 35 months. Diffusion measures, which capture the spread of inflation pressures, are also showing worrying signs. In October, 12% of core-core items (by weight) are seeing inflation of 6% or higher. This was just 1% over January to May.
The arguments for a 50 bps hike in December are compelling. However, in a volatile environment, a more calibrated approach towards policy tightening may still be warranted. Inflation is showing a worrying trend of widening price pressures, but the pickup in core-core inflation remains modest relative to the sheer magnitude of the supply-side shock. Non-food WPI inflation has surged to 9.6% in October 2026, which is the inflation producers are facing. The rise in core-core CPI inflation has been more moderate, reflecting a cautious approach by producers towards increasing prices. This indicates that the pass-through by producers is still ongoing, but it also shows that pricing power is not that strong. Listed companies’ results also reflect this, with declining margins for both the manufacturing and services sectors in Q2FY27.
Another factor behind the more moderate rise in core-core CPI inflation is that the output gap is still negative. This is reflected in the current account deficit remaining moderate despite a nearly 50% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in the Indian crude basket since April (till November). The current account deficit as a percentage of GDP in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27) increased to 1.2% of GDP. An economy that is overheating or growing above potential is associated with a large pick-up in imports.
The sharp growth in bank credit is cited as proof that monetary policy needs to be tightened more aggressively. Here again, there are important nuances to consider. On the surface, yes, bank credit growth is robust at 19.5% y-o-y as of October 2026, which is a multi-year high. However, robust bank credit growth is partly due to a slowdown in other forms of borrowing, such as corporate bond issuances. Overall, non-bank credit growth has slowed to 13.6% y-o-y as of October 2026, down from 18.1% for the same period last year. The rising prominence of bank credit is due to the fact that, at the current juncture, it is relatively cheaper than other forms of credit.
The drivers of the surge in bank credit also need to be considered, as they reflect the kind of growth taking place in the economy. The pick-up in bank credit growth has been broad-based, spread across commercial sector borrowing and consumer borrowing. After years, borrowing by large industries from banks has revived, indicating that the long-awaited recovery in private capex might have begun. Growth recoveries that are driven by investment growth tend to be non-inflationary, as they are associated with capacity creation.
Currency stability
The final argument for a calibrated approach to policy tightening is currency stability. The macroprudential measures by RBI, such as Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR) and the window for oil marketing companies (OMCs), have reduced volatility in the dollar-rupee.
In particular, FERR has resulted in a 36% drop in forward dollar purchases in October. Reduced hedging demand, plus a change in FPI sentiment towards India, has resulted in a smaller drawdown in forex reserves and rupee appreciation. The stability of the currency provides monetary policy with additional degrees of freedom to focus on the domestic inflation and growth outlook, reducing the need for an interest rate defence of the currency.
To conclude, a 25 bps hike by the RBI in the December policy remains our base case, despite inflation breaching the upper threshold of the inflation-targeting band. The price pressures remain supply-side led, with a rise in food and fuel inflation. Demand-side factors remain muted due to excess capacity in the economy. Going ahead, growth will face headwinds from weakness in rural demand and margin pressure on companies.
The author is chief economist, IDFC First Bank. Views are personal.