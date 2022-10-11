Real estate will finally see transformative digitization

The Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), is a salad bowl of disaggregated regulatory objectives, uncomfortably arrayed cheek-by-jowl in the same statute. This is the law that deals with cyber incidents and under which the National Computer Emergency Response Team has been established as the nodal agency for incident response. It is also the statute that lists all the different cyber crimes one could fall foul of. In the absence of a comprehensive privacy law, this is also the font of data protection regulation in the country, given that the rules issued under Section 43A of the Act are the closest we have got, so far, to a privacy regulation. And when websites have to be blocked, content taken down or digital communication monitored, it is the provisions of this law that are invoked.

