Regardless of jumpy market reactions, HDFC Bank remains compelling for investors

When HDFC Bank announced a merger with housing mortgage leader HDFC Ltd last year, signalling the biggest merger in the Indian financial sector, the near- and medium-term challenges of pulling it off was clear to everyone. Or it should have been to analysts and investors.

On Wednesday, the HDFC Bank stock fell by over 8%, the highest single-day slide in the past three years, dragging down the benchmark Nifty index by over 4 %. That may not be surprising considering the outsize weight of 14 % that the stock has in the Nifty 50 index.

It may be foolish to search for logic in an exuberant Indian stock market with a run-up in stocks, especially after the results of state polls in November. But the ostensible reasons for the sell-off in the stock and the resultant plunge in the Nifty or the Sensex sound illogical.

One of the main reasons cited for the “disappointment" in the latest quarterly numbers of HDFC Bank is that its net interest margin, or NIM, was lower, and that pressure would continue on the bank to improve this metric.

For the third quarter of FY24, HDFC Bank reported NIM of 3.6 %, while net profit rose 33.5% over the year, and net interest income by 24%.

Growth in gross non-performing loans ratio, or NPAs, was 1.23%, with deposits growing by over 27 % in the December quarter.

It was quite evident when the merger was carried out that given the need to meet regulatory norms on statutory liquidity ratio in terms of bonds, the cash reserve ratio and servicing and redemption of the relatively high-cost borrowings of HDFC Ltd on the bank’s books, and maintaining NIM of over 4% consistently, was going to be a challenge, at least in the initial couple of years post the merger.

That realisation seems to have dawned more on some analysts now.

It was also clear that the bank would have to aggressively push for deposits–something that the bank management had started focussing on before the merger. That is also reflected in branch expansion across the country, sometimes in close vicinity of another branch in some of the bigger metros.

Brick-and-mortar branches are key in India to mobilise deposits and that takes time.

Similarly, the housing portfolio of HDFC Ltd, now on the books of HDFC Bank, is bound to impact the overall profitability of the bank for a while. Obviously, organisational rejigs too will take time to stabilise.

Till all these stabilise, there will be pressure on the bank stock. Investors may be justified in being disappointed considering the performance of the stock over the last year and in the current year too. Especially in the backdrop of the surge in many bank stocks, including state-owned lenders that have been laggards for long.

It is plausible that the sharp slide in the HDFC Bank stock could also be because of short positions built on the stock.

For investors, a couple of things should be clear. That bumping up NIM to 4.2% over the next several quarters is unlikely. Also unlikely is the huge valuation premium that the bank had enjoyed for long, with many foreign investors and local mutual funds holding large chunks of the stock. That has moderated and will continue in the near term.

Rather, it is only a patient investor with a long-term view and staying power who will perhaps reap rewards. Some brokerages have recognised that.

Historically, the optimism surrounding HDFC Bank had also to do with the quality of its management, leadership, its systems, and the quality of its assets. If the bank continues to meet or improve upon those benchmarks, which is the real test over the next couple of years, there will not be reasons for investors to vote with their feet.