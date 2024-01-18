Regardless of jumpy market reactions, HDFC Bank remains compelling for investors
SummaryThe huge valuation premium HDFC Bank had enjoyed for long has moderated. But patient investors with a long-term view and staying power could perhaps reap rewards
When HDFC Bank announced a merger with housing mortgage leader HDFC Ltd last year, signalling the biggest merger in the Indian financial sector, the near- and medium-term challenges of pulling it off was clear to everyone. Or it should have been to analysts and investors.