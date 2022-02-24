Reputations can shrink even as audiences swell

Cinema works best when it moves us and tales of business intrigue have been achieving this routinely. Had Theranos’s founder Elizabeth Holmes not accused her ex-business-partner Ramesh Balwani of sexual abuse, the fraudulent blood-test innovation her company came up with might not have got much attention in India. But The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) has amassed viewers for the very gall with which that startup hyped itself as an innovator in a world all too keen to celebrate marvels of technology, while leaving space for us to wonder if Holmes herself was clueless of the idea’s failure. Perhaps the most appealing are non-fiction movies that depict the impact on society of business practices. Among the most popular in this category has been The Social Dilemma (2020), which could make even the most blasé of us feel manipulated by social media and panicky about our privacy. The reputational knock delivered by this documentary was chiefly to Facebook, which called it “distorted", though its chief Mark Zuckerberg arguably comes off better than he did in The Social Network (2010), a movie that was only bit less talked-about than Inside Job (2010), about the West’s Great Recession. Even when a business’s role is indirect, an engaging narrative on a screen can cause it damage. Tinder banned Simon Leviev from its dating platform after the release of The Tinder Swindler (2022), about how he preyed on women, but the film’s title has saddled its brand-name with his swindles.