Restaurants must show more market sensitivity

Leave aside our lack of tipping generosity in a labour abundant country, and focus on why anyone would grudge a service charge over and above the prices of items ordered. For a start, it obscures what the bill-payer’s final damages might be. As an ad valorem GST must also be loaded onto a value already inflated by the eatery’s fee, one must do the double-deck math of one rate upon another to arrive at a mental estimate. While this may be easy for some folks, it is very customer unfriendly. And if bill shocks tend to generate dissonance, the terminology in play could worsen it. As we had something called a ‘service tax’ in pre-GST days, many diners have been paying up under the illusion of this ‘service charge’ being a state levy. A wily ploy or not, it has fanned suspicions of being extorted. Taken together, these two points of ire explain why a 10% charge could not be touted as a “best practice"—as the NRAI placard sought to—without facing the sort of public pushback it has. Instead of taking the issue to court, restaurants would be better served by adapting to an evident market demand for price clarity. Dine-in prices could simply be raised to cover every cost and discount menu cards made for home deliveries.