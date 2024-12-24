Opinion
Rethinking the purpose of economic policy
SummaryEconomic systems from the 20th century are insufficient for today's crises. Reforms must prioritize improving citizens' quality of life, recognize the value of caregiving, and involve the public in shaping policies to combat rising authoritarianism and social inequities.
2024 has revealed starkly the insufficiency of 20th century economics to solve problems of runaway climate change, inequitable growth, and the rise of authoritarian governments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more