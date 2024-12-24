Rethinking the purpose of economic policy

1. Ease of living

The purpose of economic growth must be to improve the ease of earning and living of all citizens. The ease of making profits by businesses is only a means to this end. The purpose of a business enterprise cannot be only profit for its investors because this harms the soil in which businesses grow. Businesses must nourish the lives of human beings—their customers, their employees, and the contractors who provide services. If their incomes do not grow, business revenues and profits cannot grow. Therefore, the ease of living, rather than the ease of doing business, must be the measure of an economy’s health.