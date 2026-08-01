Rishi Agarwal: the shipbuilder whose empire sank from within

In March 1985, Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, then barely 30, incorporated Magdalla Shipyard Pvt. Ltd. in Surat with the aim of building ships in a country that had a 7,500-kilometre coastline, centuries of maritime tradition, and yet almost no shipbuilding industry to speak of.
In March 1985, Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, then barely 30, incorporated Magdalla Shipyard Pvt. Ltd. in Surat with the aim of building ships in a country that had a 7,500-kilometre coastline, centuries of maritime tradition, and yet almost no shipbuilding industry to speak of.
A decade later, after a public listing and a name change to ABG Shipyard, the company appeared to be on course to achieving its audacious ambitions.
A decade later, after a public listing and a name change to ABG Shipyard, the company appeared to be on course to achieving its audacious ambitions.
Riding the boom
Its ambitions were well timed. Global demand for ships surged through the 2000s, and ABG rode the wave with operations in Surat and Dahej, a repair yard in Goa and, eventually, the capacity to build ships of up to 20,000 deadweight tonnes, among the largest any private Indian company had attempted.
ABG became a symbol of what entrepreneurial ambition could achieve in a capital-intensive industry. Banks queued up to fund its expansion, and its promoter was treated as a visionary rather than scrutinised for his repayment capacity.
Agarwal also came with a head start. He holds an MBA from Purdue, while his mother is one of six sisters married into the family that also produced Shashi and Ravi Ruia, the brothers who built Essar.
By 2011-12, ABG's best year, the company had delivered a dozen vessels and posted record revenue of ₹2,432 crore and a net profit of ₹180 crore. Despite the success, Agarwal, who was by most accounts as unflashy in person as his balance sheet was aggressive, was already rattled by what the 2008 financial crisis was doing to order books.
His response was to challenge the bigger fish in the business.
In 2009, he went after Great Offshore Ltd in a bidding war against his closest rival, Bharati Shipyard. Agarwal repeatedly raised his own offer, pushing up the price, before withdrawing at the very end. This left Bharati's promoters to pay far more than they had planned, plunging the company into heavy debt.
It was calculated but expensive brinkmanship, deployed to hurt a competitor rather than to bag a lucrative asset.
The debt trap
Such audacity, unless accompanied by putting in the hard yards, can deliver only momentary success.
ABG’s collapse, when it came, unfolded over years rather than months. Freight rates cratered after 2008, clients cancelled contracts, and the massive debt taken on to chase the boom became the company's undoing.
The company's loan account was declared a non-performing asset in 2016. It limped on even as restructuring efforts failed and eventually went into liquidation. Another once-ambitious industrial enterprise was reduced to little more than a filing at the National Company Law Tribunal.
There is a clear distinction, though. Entrepreneurs make bad bets, markets turn and industries become unviable; that's a market economy at work. The allegations against Agarwal go a great deal further than that.
Allegations emerge
Following a complaint from an ICICI-led consortium of lenders, the CBI registered a case in 2022 accusing ABG Shipyard and its promoters of diverting borrowed funds through related entities, dressing up the movement of money with fictitious transactions and adjustment entries, and routing funds to a Singapore-based overseas subsidiary.
The alleged fraud has been valued at ₹22,842 crore, in what is now considered one of the largest such cases in the country's history. Agarwal has denied wrongdoing, and the matter remains before the courts.
The CBI's own language is unambiguous: the fraud, it says, “is primarily on account of huge transfer by M/s ABG Shipyard Ltd to its related parties and subsequently making adjustment entries,” with “huge investments” made in the overseas subsidiary by diverting bank loans.
Growth without guardrails
Big corporate collapses rarely turn on a single bad decision; they accumulate through small compromises, each seemingly justifiable in the pursuit of growth until, almost inevitably, they come to naught.
India has watched this script before, from Satyam to Kingfisher. The details might be different, but the flaw doesn't change: chasing growth without guardrails is the surest way to business hell.
The man who once inflated his own bid just to watch a rival drown in debt eventually ended up doing the same thing to his own company. Nor is there the fig leaf of adverse events to hide behind.
The CBI's charge sheet describes not a single reckless bet gone wrong but a working method comprising fictitious entries, related-party transfers and money rerouted abroad while banks kept extending fresh credit.
ABG didn't sink because the seas turned rough in 2008, but because, according to the allegations before the courts, the man building the ships had already hollowed out the hull.
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