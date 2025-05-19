Putin’s plan to outlast Ukraine and the US

Mr. Trump began to change his tune after Russia’s deadly April 24 missile and drone attack on Kyiv, saying the strikes were unnecessary and “very bad timing." Then, following a meeting with Mr. Zelensky before the funeral of Pope Francis, Mr. Trump questioned Mr. Putin’s interest in a peace deal and raised the possibility of new sanctions against Russia. He also said Russia had stolen Crimea from Ukraine. The sudden signing of an economic partnership agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine, announced April 30, further suggested that Mr. Trump was shifting to a more favorable stance toward Ukraine as he grew frustrated with Russia’s response to peace proposals.