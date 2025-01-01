When Russia fights the wrong enemy

Even if US President-elect Donald Trump somehow ends the Ukraine conflict, Putin cannot reverse these losses. And the longer the Ukraine War continues, the weaker Russia will become, leading many to wonder when it will decide to staunch its losses. Russians ousted Nicholas II for mismanaging the war, wrecking the economy, and being profligate with the lives of his subjects. Like Nicholas’s entourage, Putin’s is helping him double down on his bad decision to invade Ukraine instead of bailing out while they still can. But the longer they stick with Putin, the greater their vulnerability to China will become.