Opinion
Savings to consumption via debt—warnings from India’s households
Livemint 7 min read 14 Jul 2024, 01:33 PM IST
SummaryThe economic situation of the Indian household bears huge significance for the country as a whole; stress in any one segment can travel along the chain and metastasize into a far larger issue.
The financial condition of the Indian household has been at the centre of discussions for the better part of a year among economists and policymakers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less