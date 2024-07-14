Savings to consumption via debt—warnings from India’s households

The financial condition of the Indian household has been at the centre of discussions for the better part of a year among economists and policymakers.

First, in September, data showed that the net financial assets of Indian households fell to a near-five-decade low of 5.1% of GDP in 2022-23, as their liabilities rose 76% year-on-year due to a 54% jump in their borrowings from banks.

Almost two months later, a few days after Diwali, the Reserve Bank of India took steps to restrict the rapid growth in retail loans and credit card outstandings.

Fast-forward another three months to late February, and data from the statistics ministry’s factsheet on Household Consumption Expenditure Survey showed that monthly per capital consumption expenditure for rural households rose just 3.1% every year from 2011-12 (July-June) to 2022-23 (August-July), after adjusting for inflation.

Meanwhile, the annual growth for urban households was at 2.7% during the same period.

Savings, debt, and consumption are key considerations for households.

Given that households are the biggest savers in India—who help fund the government’s fiscal deficit, along with helping private firms to invest—and private consumption is the largest component of the GDP, the three variables mentioned above have much to reveal about the state of the economy.

Financial vs physical savings

Multiple reasons have been put forward to explain the slump in the net financial assets of households in 2022-23 to less than half the 11.5% of GDP in 2020-21.

Chief among them is the explanation that households took advantage of the low interest rates during the pandemic to borrow heavily to buy physical assets such as homes and vehicles.

It also has been reasoned that the fall in net financial assets in 2022-23 should not be compared to the level that prevailed during the peak pandemic year of 2020-21, when spending opportunities were greatly reduced.

Indeed, the fall in households’ net financial savings from the high of 11.7% of GDP (up from 11.5% after considering revised GDP numbers) during the pandemic has coincided with a rise in savings in the form of physical assets.

As per data from the statistics ministry, savings in physical assets rose to 12.9% of GDP in 2022-23 from 10.8% in 2020-21. But have households borrowed heavily in the past few years only to buy homes and cars? Probably not!

The share of outstanding housing and vehicle loans in banks’ personal loans segment has remained either constant or reduced over the past five years. It is over this period that the physical savings of households first fell to 10.8% of GDP in 2020-21, before rising to 12.9% in 2022-23.

Even as their annual savings have been lower, households have also drawn down on their excess financial savings in recent years, with RBI noting in its annual report for 2023-24 that this figure had fallen to just 0.7% of the GDP by March 2023, after the absence of spending avenues during the pandemic helped build it up to 4.1% by March 2021.

The inflation factor

The problem with the suggestion that households’ financial savings have declined due to an increase in savings in the form of physical assets is the fact that savings have been on the decline for more than a decade—thanks to good decision-making by the authorities.

According to a 2023 paper by former Monetary Policy Committee member Chetan Ghate, RBI’s Pawan Gopalakrishnan and associate professor of economics at Ashoka University Anuradha Saha, declining inflation has helped lower India’s savings rate since 2009.

“Since the fall in inflation increases future wealth, perfect foresight induces households to increase consumption and lower savings in the future," Ghate, Gopalakrishnan and Saha wrote in their paper ‘The Great Indian Savings Puzzle’.

“Consumption smoothening and risk aversion induce households to increase consumption in the initial periods as well. While this smoothens consumption along the transition path, it reduces savings in the initial periods. Thus, household savings are low but rising in the 1990s, peaking along with inflation in 2008 and then declining post-2008," the paper stated.

Burden of debt

Falling savings and a marginally declining share of housing and vehicle loans in personal loans as a whole warrant a look at where the credit growth in this segment is coming from.

It is not surprising that the push has been driven by credit card spends and ‘other personal loans’—categories that were targeted by RBI’s November 2023 restrictions.

The central bank’s latest financial stability report, released earlier in July, had a few telling points about these loans and the people who were taking them.

One, delinquency levels for loans of under ₹50,000 “remain high". Two, more than a third of these borrowers had taken more than three loans in the past six months.

The result of this should be a further increase in household debt levels. In fact, according to economists Nikhil Gupta and Tanisha Ladha of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, borrowings by Indian households may have jumped to 6.2% of GDP in 2023-24.

This would not only be higher than the 5.8% figure in 2022-23, but the second-highest level since independence, Gupta and Ladha stated in a note in June. A high figure such as that seen in 2023-24 is expected to have pushed up household debt to a new all-time high of 41% of the GDP in 2023-24.

Consumption troubles

It is in this context of rising personal loans and excess savings being drawn down that the economy managed to post consumption growth rates of 11.7% in 2021-22 and 6.8% in 2022-23. However, that is estimated to have dropped sharply to 4.0% in 2023-24.

The pandemic-hit 2020-21 apart, the consumption figure seen in 2023-24 would be the lowest growth rate in the current GDP series dating back to 2012-13.

The fall in consumption growth in 2023-24, according to Gupta and Ladha, can perhaps be explained by a slight increase (as per the two economists) in net financial savings of households, at 5.7% of the GDP and a high base.

After all, private final consumption expenditure grew 9.3% on average in the previous two years.

But the rapid post-pandemic recovery in consumption has been uneven, or K-shaped.

“In the past three years, we have seen a large divergence in growth rates of consumer companies and categories in India," Goldman Sachs analysts said in their ‘The rise of Affluent India’ report in January.

“In most industries, we have seen companies which address relatively more affluent consumers have been growing faster than companies which address broad based or mass consumption. These trends are visible in FMCG, footwear, fashion, passenger vehicles and two-wheelers," they added.

Even within companies, premium categories have grown at a faster clip.

The affluent outperforming the ordinary also shows up in incomes. According to a report from India Ratings and Research, the economy-wide real wage growth in 2023-24 was around 3.5%—the lowest since 2015-16, if one excludes 2020-21.

Meanwhile, data from the report suggests “a broader slowdown in real wages at the aggregate level and continuation of divergence in real wage growth of the top and bottom income consumers".

So, why does the premiumisation of the economy matter?

Because, for consumption to grow in a sustained manner, demand for goods and services consumed by households in lower-income brackets—who outnumber the rich—must also pick up.

The investment problem

The twin difficulties in savings and consumption also hurt investments.

For instance, the paper by Ghate, Gopalakrishnan and Saha, warned about the impact of declining domestic savings on investment activity.

It also outlined a ready rebuttal for those who might point out the role that foreign savings—or a widening current account deficit—could play in bridging the gap between local savings and investments: the share of India’s current account balance in gross investments has been “negligible" for around two decades.

“This highlights the crucial role of domestic savings in driving India’s overall growth—and that a prolonged decline in the savings rate may substantially reduce potential growth in India," the trio’s paper noted.

Meanwhile, if consumption, especially for mass-market products, is weak, why will the relevant companies invest?

Depending on who is asked, the status of private investment in India varies. But even investment announcements, so often taken as a proxy for private capital expenditure, were at a 20-year low of ₹44,300 crore between April and June.

This is far lower than what has been the case in previous elections years, according to Bank of Baroda’s Economics Research Department: ₹2.1 trillion in April-June 2019 and ₹2.9 trillion in April-June 2014.

Hence, it makes imminent sense not to dismiss the falling savings of households as just a savings-debt-consumption problem.

The reason? At their level, it can swifty balloon into an investment-growth issue for the Indian economy in the future.