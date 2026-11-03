The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public lender, filed a regulatory disclosure on 21 October 2026, acknowledging a customer data exposure on the dark web, its primary audience was Dalal Street. SBI assured equity markets that the incident had ‘no material impact’ on core operations or financial stability.
The breach involving personal records, loan applications, and customer metadata signals possible institutional blind spots, Interestingly, the declaration was preceded by a warning from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) regarding autonomous AI agents penetrating enterprise networks. In the following article, we explore how episode exposes not just institutional lapses within India’s banking sector, effects of delayed legislation, and the urgent necessity to retool defenses against agentic AI disruptions.