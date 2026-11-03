SBI data breach: old guards, new threats

India enacted the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act in August 2023. Under Section 8(6), data fiduciaries face statutory obligations and fines of up to ₹ 250 crore for failing to maintain reasonable security safeguards and to report breaches to affected individuals. However, the core enforcement provisions remain deferred under a staggered timeline until May 2027. Consequently, SBI operated in a legal interregnum, exempt from immediate civil financial penalties under the primary data statute.