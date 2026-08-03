Screen addiction is a crisis that needs attention

Even the Norwegian government is preparing sweeping changes from 1 August. Driven by their experimental nature, Norway, for the first time in the world, started digitalisation in its their primary school classrooms. Today’s government and society are reversing the initiative. Norwegian education minister Kari Nessa Nordtun says that excessive use of screens in the school is affecting the core cognitive abilities of children. Their focus is disintegrating and their ability to read has been declining fast. It’s adversely impacting their physical and mental health. As a result, many children are turning to cyber bullying. The Norwegian government is terming the initiative as “back to basics”.