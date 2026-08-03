Screen addiction is a crisis that needs attention

It’s a slightly old story. A 16-year-old boy was sitting in a police station in Uttar Pradesh. He had been detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the then chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.
The boy wanted to be famous overnight and hence resorted to the online stunt. As it involved VIPs, the police caught him in no time. Later, the court took a lenient view and gave him bail. But it’s not a stray rant by a misguided youth. Thousands of similar incidents unfold around us, driven by online addiction.