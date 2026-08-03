Screen addiction is a crisis that needs attention

It’s a slightly old story. A 16-year-old boy was sitting in a police station in Uttar Pradesh. He had been detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the then chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.
It’s a slightly old story. A 16-year-old boy was sitting in a police station in Uttar Pradesh. He had been detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the then chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.
The boy wanted to be famous overnight and hence resorted to the online stunt. As it involved VIPs, the police caught him in no time. Later, the court took a lenient view and gave him bail. But it’s not a stray rant by a misguided youth. Thousands of similar incidents unfold around us, driven by online addiction.
The boy wanted to be famous overnight and hence resorted to the online stunt. As it involved VIPs, the police caught him in no time. Later, the court took a lenient view and gave him bail. But it’s not a stray rant by a misguided youth. Thousands of similar incidents unfold around us, driven by online addiction.
The online addiction has begun to adversely affect the younger generation in multiple ways. Britain’s Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMRC) in its latest report has categorised online addiction as a public health emergency, rating it on par with smoking.
The doctors warn that the tech companies design their apps in a manner that turns people into addicts. We are well aware of insomnia, irritation, violent outbursts and other problems caused due to them.
It’s no surprise that on 15 June, Britain banned all forms of social media for children below 16 years of age. The British government’s decision will cover popular social media platforms like Tiktok, Instagram, Snapchat, X, Facebook, YouTube and Reddit.
Even the Norwegian government is preparing sweeping changes from 1 August. Driven by their experimental nature, Norway, for the first time in the world, started digitalisation in its their primary school classrooms. Today’s government and society are reversing the initiative. Norwegian education minister Kari Nessa Nordtun says that excessive use of screens in the school is affecting the core cognitive abilities of children. Their focus is disintegrating and their ability to read has been declining fast. It’s adversely impacting their physical and mental health. As a result, many children are turning to cyber bullying. The Norwegian government is terming the initiative as “back to basics”.
From 1 August, the use of screens for students of classes 1-4 will be completely stopped. Zero-screen law has already been in place for children under two years of age. To take the policy to its logical conclusion, the government has tripled the grant for school libraries. This move will definitely be a milestone in preserving human mind and cognition.
Our neighbour China has also restricted screen time for those under 18. For children below eight, China has restricted screen time to 40 minutes in 24 hours. At 10 in the night, ‘internet curfew’ is imposed which lasts till six in the morning. Beijing has restricted all those services that can make children ‘AI addicts’.
South Korea has also banned mobile phones in classrooms. The government has also established internet rescue schools. Here, minors are kept in the lap of nature without any electronic gadget so they can revert to their natural human self.
Similarly, Australia has completely banned social media for children below 16 years of age. Companies violating the ban will pay a hefty sum of $35 million in penalty. France is planning a similar kind of curbs. The head of the European Union has urged European nations to make laws that decide on the age at which children can access social media.
Where does India stand on such an important issue? We have put some curbs under Online Gaming Regulations Act 2025 but we still have a long way to go.
Intellectuals worldwide are debating how a golden mean can be achieved in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) and OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ) studies enlighten us about the issue. They say that the AI tools are indeed a force multiplier for increasing human productivity but the people will have to make a distinction between ‘addiction’ and ‘use’.
The researchers found out that when the digitally addicted students used their gadgets for 3 out of 24 hours their results were way better. However, contrary to this outcome digital addicts flunked their maths paper despite access to their digital equipment. Close to 59% of students were found distracted by laptops and smartphones. 45% of students who use smartphones for 3 to 7 hours become fidgety if they lose access to it.
The verdict is clear. Smartphones and laptops don’t make students sharper. They need to develop discipline and focus. The beautiful balance between the power of AI and human wisdom is the only way to create a meaningful world.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.