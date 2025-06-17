Semiconductor tariffs will be costly. A better way to deal with China.
Expect increases in the price of cars, medical devices, data centers, and more if blanket semiconductor tariffs come through, Chris Miller writes in a guest commentary.
The White House may be forced to recalibrate its tariff strategy in the face of judicial pushback. But it is also considering issuing semiconductor tariffs resting on national security concerns under Section 232, a legal authority that likely won’t be restrained by the courts.