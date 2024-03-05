Opinion
Sensex at 73,000: Time to stop your SIPs?
Rahul Goel 4 min read 05 Mar 2024, 05:54 PM IST
SummarySystematic investment plans many a times end up being poor investment avenues. Now that the equity markets are at all-time highs is it time to stop your SIPs?
Systematic investment plans often hide the incompetence—or, perhaps, the conflicting motivations—of investment advisers and defer a true assessment of the quality of the advice far out into the future.
