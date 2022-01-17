Setting the tone: Differences of sentiment in budget speeches

The accompanying graph plots negative, positive and mixed sentiments as a proportion of the total speech for every budget announced in February of the calendar year before the start of the fiscal year. We find that all six budget speeches of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, most of which were delivered during India’s high-growth phase (2004-05 to 2008-09), were the lowest on sentiments, but also had the least negative tone among all speeches. In contrast, Pranab Mukherjee’s budget speeches as finance minister (2009-10 to 2012-13) and Arun Jaitley’s (2014-15 to 2018-19) were the highest on sentiments. Jaitley’s budgets as finance minister had announcements of several new economic and welfare programmes, such as the smart cities project, Atal Pension Yojna, the Make in India initiative, and in 2017, the goods and services tax (GST).