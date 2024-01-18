Opinion
Should you move your fixed deposit money into stocks?
SummaryMany individuals fail to generate wealth because of poor investment choices. Or they make the right choices but allocate poorly. Here’s looking at making the right decisions on FD and stock allocations
I met someone the other day whose big regret was not moving money from a fixed deposit into stocks in 2020. And in the process losing out on a massive profit opportunity. I am sure you too know many people who carry this regret. Perhaps, you too?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more