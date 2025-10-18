On the top of this, silver ETFs have overheated amid unceasing retail enthusiasm. The net asset values (NAVs) of silver ETFs have run up significantly ahead of their indicative NAVs (iNAV). NAVs are calculated at the end of the day by the fund house, and include the domestic premium over global prices. iNAVs are theoretical prices calculated on a real-time basis by third-party vendors, and represent the fair value of the underlying assets. When NAVs trend higher than iNAVs, as has been the case recently, it indicates that investors are overpaying. The difference between NAV and iNAV represents an additional layer of premium over and above the domestic premium.