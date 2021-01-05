Singapore’s success on covid is not easy for others to replicate

The primacy of the state goes way beyond whether the budget is in deficit or surplus, or if taxes are going up or down. Singapore didn’t suddenly discover big government during this pandemic. From the state-linked companies that drove the rapid development of the past six decades to supermarkets run by state-aligned unions, public-sector activism is one of Singapore’s defining qualities. This kind of machinery could be deployed effectively once the pandemic struck. Multiple fiscal stimulus packages aimed at relieving the recession have also played a role in this resilience. Singapore can only control so much, however. The bumper year projected for the economy will depend at least as much on what transpires beyond its borders. A muscular recovery in the rest of the world will be key. Asian growth forecasts have also been marked up on the notion that Joe Biden will pursue a less overtly confrontational approach to China. As a vital hub for cargo, money and talent, Singapore’s fortunes are tied to this broader global picture. Until people can move in and out freely—border restrictions are still tight—growth will be sub-par. Curtailing covid is a necessary but not sufficient requirement for growth. Singapore has worked hard. The payoff, should it come, will arrive not a moment too soon.