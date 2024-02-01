Opinion
Sitharaman delivers a low-decibel, pitch-perfect interim budget
Mint SnapView 6 min read 01 Feb 2024, 08:50 PM IST
SummaryThe interim budget was shorn of big-ticket pre-election sweeteners of the kind announced in 2019, with the BJP viewing itself as comfortably placed for the upcoming national election
With three politically critical states of the Hindi belt in its bag, its key election promise—a Ram temple in Ayodhya—delivered, and the Opposition alliance suffering debilitating shocks, the BJP views itself as comfortably placed for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
