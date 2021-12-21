Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22 December 2021, in New Delhi

The meetings will be held virtually, the ministry of finance said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India Inc has pitched for continuation of reforms while ensuring tax and policy stability in the forthcoming Budget to prop up the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual pre-budget consultation held earlier with Nirmala Sitharaman, industry chambers said that government measures will help firmly entrench the nascent signs of recovery being currently seen in private investment.

Capital expenditure by the government through enhanced infrastructure spending should in the meantime continue to support growth, CII president TV Narendran said.

"Infrastructure sector with a multiplier impact on rest of the economy requires interventions especially to improve and diversify sources of financing. In this context, it is suggested that government should consider developing the municipal bond market so that urban local bodies can raise funds for investing in infrastructure," he said.

Finance minister is due to present the next budget on 1 February for the next fiscal year that starts on 1 April 2022.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with leading private equity/venture capital players and CEOs of companies to seek suggestions on reforms required to make India a more attractive investment destination.

During the meetings, the Prime Minister talked about the inherent strengths of the country, displayed during the battle against covid. He thanked the industry leaders for their inputs and suggestions, and exhorted them to make full use of initiatives such as production-linked incentives.

He said that just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see its industries among the top five of the world in every sector, and this is something which needs collective work.

