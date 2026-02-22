There are three things that are permanent in modern life—taxes, death and social media. No medium has achieved the scale and penetration that social media has gained over the last two decades. A YouTube report shows that 83% of Gen Z consider themselves creators, making them India's most content-centric generation.
Will social media die, crawl or reinvent itself in the future?
SummaryAs governments and people push back against the all-pervasive dominance of social media from their lives, how will the platforms of the future look?
There are three things that are permanent in modern life—taxes, death and social media. No medium has achieved the scale and penetration that social media has gained over the last two decades. A YouTube report shows that 83% of Gen Z consider themselves creators, making them India's most content-centric generation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More