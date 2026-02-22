Will social media die, crawl or reinvent itself in the future?

1. Conscious consumption

The big question is: will social media exist? Absolutely. It is highly unlikely a vehicle with this scale will decay. Increasingly, Gen Z and other cohorts are focusing on conscious consumption. A study by EY in the UK suggests that 38% of consumers there are keen on a digital detox. Trends like bhajan clubbing as a massive theme among Gen Z shows they are not looking at social media to show off their perfect life anymore, but are seeking meaningful connections and friendships. Social media is likely to be used for specific niches with very specific intent going forward—education, gaming, spirituality, etc. Low value-add content like ‘get ready with me’ is likely to have a low shelf life going forward.