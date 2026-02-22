Will social media die, crawl or reinvent itself in the future?

There are three things that are permanent in modern life—taxes, death and social media. No medium has achieved the scale and penetration that social media has gained over the last two decades. A YouTube report shows that 83% of Gen Z consider themselves creators, making them India's most content-centric generation.
Does this mean the future of social media is bright and sunny? Absolutely not. At least, not in its current form.
Some hits, many misses
Social media has achieved incredible scale over the last two decades. By user numbers, India is the world's second-biggest market, behind China. Indians spend on average 3.2 hours every day on social media apps, according to policy think tank Esya Centre. Those between 18 and 35 spend on average seven hours per day on social media, a study by IIM Rohtak showed. There are YouTube channels (e.g., Khan Sir with over 25 million subscribers) that have helped millions of young adults with their education, skill building and general awareness.
In fact, social media has changed the way we search. A report by Forbes suggests that 24% of people use social media for search and discovering brands online, ahead of Google.
This is where the good part ends.
Social media is notorious for harming people’s mental health, driving online harassment, disrupting sleep, creating anxiety and accelerating digital addiction. According to Pew research, 48% of American teens say social media harms people their age. India's Economic Survey 2025-26 has flagged the rapid rise of digital addiction and screen-related mental health challenges. Social media addiction is not restricted to Gen Z alone. In China, one in five people above 60 is addicted to social media, spending over four hours every day, according to research published in PubMed.
In the future, four broad themes are likely to play out.
1. Conscious consumption
The big question is: will social media exist? Absolutely. It is highly unlikely a vehicle with this scale will decay. Increasingly, Gen Z and other cohorts are focusing on conscious consumption. A study by EY in the UK suggests that 38% of consumers there are keen on a digital detox. Trends like bhajan clubbing as a massive theme among Gen Z shows they are not looking at social media to show off their perfect life anymore, but are seeking meaningful connections and friendships. Social media is likely to be used for specific niches with very specific intent going forward—education, gaming, spirituality, etc. Low value-add content like ‘get ready with me’ is likely to have a low shelf life going forward.
2. Heavy regulation
For governments, social media is the next tobacco and alcohol. In Australia, social media accounts for children under 16 years of age are being restricted. The EU Digital Services Act focuses on removing illegal social media content, reducing misinformation and harmful content. The Indian government is moving toward selective localization of sensitive user data. China has put strict controls to limit minors to three hours of online play every week.
Regulation is only going to get more pronounced. It will become routine to verify the degrees of influencers and the age of minors. Algorithms will become more explainable so that social media companies are forced to operate on anti-addiction design rules. There are likely to be many soft nudges in the future to prevent users from doomscrolling. Platform liability as a legislation may come into force.
3. Boom continues
Despite all this, social media will dominate. YouTube is slowly replacing cable TV in the US. According to Nielsen, YouTube constitutes 12.5% of TV viewership, which is higher than Netflix, Disney or any single cable network.
Programmes that are fundamental to social media are now getting mainstream attention. Podcasting was added as an award to the Golden Globes Film and TV awards show in 2026. Influencer marketing, primarily driven through social commerce, will continue to boom globally. According to Mordor Intelligence, influencer marketing will grow at ~30% every year till 2031 and is estimated to touch $150 billion in 2031.
4. Decentralization
While social media will continue to boom, it may not be in its current form. There is likely to be a wave of decentralization rather than one or two players controlling everything. With this, three kinds of platforms are likely to emerge.
First, decentralized protocol-based infrastructural social media defined by different servers, different algorithms and different rules rather than one company owning everything (data, algorithm, rules). Examples of this include Mastodon with over 10 million users and Bluesky with over 40 million users.
Second, interest-based social media networks are likely to see the biggest increase as consumers move towards niche-based conscious consumption. For instance, Reddit already has over 500 million total users and Discord has over 650 million users.
Third, cultural nuances-led social media networks in terms of local languages or with focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities are also likely to see a rapid increase. In India, ShareChat and its short video platform Moj has over 325 million monthly active users.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had once said his vision was to build a future where you could connect with your friends and help share information and communicate.
That may exactly be the future minus the drama, scars and the toxicity. Hopefully!
The writer is the author of ‘How Business Storytelling Works’ and ‘Why Your Strategy Sucks’ and former global foresight leader at Mars Wrigley